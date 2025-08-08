Hyundai Rotem, the railway and defense contractor under Hyundai Motor Group, announced Friday that the first shipment of its light rail vehicles for the Valley Line West project in Edmonton, Canada, had been delivered on Aug. 1

The initial delivery, consisting of a seven-module set, was part of a 218.8 billion won ($158 million) contract secured in 2021. It is the company’s first expansion into the North American tram market.

The vehicle will undergo approximately 2,000 kilometers of trial runs before entering service on the Valley Line West, a new route linking downtown Edmonton to the city’s western districts. All units are scheduled for delivery by 2027.

Designed as a bidirectional, low-floor tram with a maximum operating speed of 80 kilometers per hour, the model is built to withstand Edmonton’s harsh winters, where temperatures can plummet to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Features include an indoor temperature control system that adjusts to temperature changes and body materials resistant to low-temperature impact.

The company added red and white LED indicator lights, reflecting Canada’s national colors, as an aesthetic touch and to enhance nighttime visibility.

Hyundai Rotem has previously supplied trams to Izmir and Antalya in Turkey, as well as Warsaw, Poland.

The company has also advanced hydrogen-electric tram technology through domestic demonstration projects, encompassing manufacturing, testing and infrastructure.

“Following our successful delivery of driverless trains in Canada, we are committed to ensuring Edmonton residents have a safe and convenient transportation option," said a Hyundai Rotem official.

“We will continue to leverage our technology and experience to expand our presence in the global tram market."