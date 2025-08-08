Enhypen added another release to its “double platinum” list as its fourth single in Japan “Yoi” earned the certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

The organization announced Friday that the physical single qualified for the title after logging 500,000 shipments in the previous month. The single is its third record to do so, following the two previous singles in Japan: “Dimension: Senkou” and “You.”

Single “Yoi” is the septet’s first physical release in the country to sell over half a million and did so in just three days.

Last week, the band performed “Shine On Me,” the focus track from its fourth single, at its Osaka show which wrapped up the Japan leg of tour “Walk the Line.” It began touring US in New York on Wednesday and will hit the stage in Chicago on Saturday.