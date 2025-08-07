South Korea’s trainee doctors are expected to begin returning to hospitals in the fall semester, marking a turning point in a standoff with the government that began last year over plans to expand medical school admissions.

Following a high-level meeting between the Health Ministry and the Korea Intern Resident Association on Thursday, the government agreed on key measures intended to allow doctors to be reinstated to their positions and address continuity concerns related to military conscription.

At the third round of talks held in Seoul, the Ministry of Health and Welfare confirmed it will allow training hospitals to autonomously rehire doctors who previously resigned in protest, as long as they return to their original departments and training years. The ministry also pledged to steer clear of administrative hurdles in case of overcapacity in staffing that results from such reinstatements.

“We’ve agreed that hospitals may recruit trainee doctors within their current vacancies, but also that those returning to the same department and year as before can be rehired at the discretion of the hospital,” said Kim Guk-il, director of health care policy at the Health Ministry. “If that leads to an excess in quota, the ministry will approve the additional positions following the procedure.”

The decision was made as part of the ministry’s preparations for the second-half trainee recruitment period, scheduled from August 11 to the end of the month. Representatives from KIRA, the Korean Hospital Association and the Korean Medical Association also participated in the meeting.

One of the most pressing concerns for returning male doctors, the interruption of training due to mandatory military service, was also addressed.

The Health Ministry stated it would coordinate with relevant government agencies to delay conscription for returning trainees until they complete their residency programs.

However, the ministry rejected calls to grant special reentry rights to trainees who have already enlisted. Requests to treat their status as similar to a leave of absence were deemed difficult to accept under the current framework.

“There are differences compared to previous exceptions,” said Kim, “so we have decided to further review this matter before making any commitments.”

Kim added that allowing trainees who are inevitably called to military duty after returning to their hospitals to resume their training upon completing their service would be “in line with public expectations.”

"Some had asked to be granted eligibility to apply for the second-half recruitment cycle or to be treated as if on military leave, but the ministry deemed this unfeasible under current circumstances," Kim said.

Wednesday’s discussion did not include proposals such as shortening the training period or offering an additional round of board certification exams, as those issues were not formally raised by medical groups during the meeting.

Still, officials emphasized that this round of negotiations represents a formal starting point for more comprehensive dialogue.

“This was our first official conversation with trainee doctors since the mass resignation,” said Kim, adding that other pending issues will be addressed in the coming rounds.

KIRA’s interim leadership previously proposed a three-point reform plan: forming a consultative body of frontline experts to review ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s essential medical policy package, improving training conditions and continuity, and establishing a body to address legal burdens in medical malpractice cases.

The Health Ministry said it had agreed to create forums where junior doctors can express their views and engage in policy discussions. Broader policy revisions, such as the restructuring of essential medical services, will be reviewed by a new national innovation committee involving a wide range of stakeholders, including members of the public.

Formal recruitment begins next week, and the government expects the phased return of trainees to proceed smoothly. The Health Ministry and KIRA agreed to continue biweekly meetings under the training task force to address ongoing challenges in medical education and hospital environments.