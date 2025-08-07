A woman in her 50s is under police investigation after allegedly strangling her abusive husband and telling her family she had killed him.

According to officials at the Jeonju Deokjin Police Station in North Jeolla Province on Thursday, the incident occurred at around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday at the suspect’s home in Jeonju. The woman reportedly used a power cord to strangle her husband and believed him to be dead.

The victim survived the attack but remains in critical condition, having yet to regain consciousness.

Police are investigating the attack further before deciding whether or not to request an arrest warrant for the suspect.

According to the investigators, the suspect called other members of her family after the attack and told them, "I killed my husband." The family then reported the case to the police.

Police officials suspect that the victim's repeated domestic abuse against the suspect may have led to the attack, based on the initial testimonies of the suspect and the couple's children. She reportedly said the husband "would verbally and physically abuse (her) whenever he drank," and that he recently turned violent all week after getting drunk.

Officials said they have not yet completed their interrogation of the suspect, as she remains mentally unstable at the time. No reports of domestic violence against the husband had been filed previously, according to officials.