Seoul police officials said Thursday they are investigating a man in his 30s who chased down an acquaintance and fatally stabbed him following a heated argument.

According to Mapo Police Station, the murder occurred at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex near Daheung Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 6. The two men were acquaintances, dining and drinking together at an eatery when an argument broke out between them.

Surveillance footage of the area showed that the suspect got into a brawl with the victim, after which he took out a knife and attacked the victim. The victim dragged his injured body for 200 meters to flee from the suspect, but the suspect chased him and inflicted critical injuries on him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but was later declared dead. The attack also left minor injuries on the suspect's hands.

Officials are investigating the suspect, who is currently in custody, to determine the specific motive for the attack and plan to request an official arrest warrant.