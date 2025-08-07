A recent tourism report reveals that among foreign visitors to Korea last year, tourists from the Middle East spent the most, while Japanese tourists spent the least.

According to KB Financial Group’s Management Research Institute, foreign tourist spending accounted for 10.5 percent of domestic consumption last year, slightly down from 14.8 percent the previous year but still well above the pre-pandemic level of 3.4 percent.

The average per capita spending by foreign tourists was $1,372 (1.9 million won). The most popular purchases for shoppers included perfumes and cosmetics, groceries, clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories, bags, ginseng and herbal medicine, and Korean Wave products.

Spending varied significantly by country. Tourists from the Middle East topped the list with an average expenditure of $2,114, well above the global average. They were followed by tourists from India, France, the UK, Germany and the US. Japanese tourists spent the least at $807, likely due to shorter stays given their geographic proximity.