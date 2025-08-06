Park Bom, a member of girl group 2NE1, will not be participating in the group’s upcoming activities due to health issues, her agency announced Wednesday.

“We inform you that Park Bom will not be able to join 2NE1’s future schedule,” D-Nation Entertainment said via social media. “After receiving medical advice recommending sufficient rest and stability, we reached this decision after careful discussions.”

“We ask for your warm support for Park Bom’s recovery, and we would be grateful if you could also cheer on Sandara Park, CL and Minzy, who will do their best to fill the void,” the company added.

Concerns about Park’s health and her ability to continue group activities have been raised in recent months.

She has alarmed fans by posting heavily filtered selfies and making unverified personal claims online — including stating she is dating actor Lee Min-ho — raising questions about her health.

The singer also abruptly canceled her appearance at the Waterbomb Busan festival on July 26, an unusual move in the tightly scheduled world of K-pop, where same-day cancellations are rare.

Meanwhile, Park, alongside 2NE1 members, performed Saturday during the halftime show at a friendly football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium.