SHINee's Key, Red Velvet's Joy, Stray Kids and Ive line up returns

A number of K-pop idols are making their way back to the music scene this month, vying for spots on domestic and international music charts with new releases.

Key of SHINee is set to release his 3rd LP, "Stranger," at 6 p.m., Aug. 11, making his grand return nearly a year after he dropped his mini album "Pleasure Shop" in September.

The 10-track album brims with the namesake title track, an English-language single, a synth-based track, as well as a song feature Seulgi of Red Velvet, according to SM Entertainment.

The singer will also perform three concerts titled "2025 Keyland: Uncanny Valley" from Sept. 26-28 at the Olympic Park Olympic Handall Stadium in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul.

For the first time in nearly four years, Joy of Red Velvet will bring a set of new melodies. Her last solo release was "Hello," a remake of Park Hye-kyoung's song, in May 2021.

Dubbed "From Joy, with Love," the singer's first mini album since her debut in 2014 comprises six songs, including the title track "Love Splash!" as well as other songs that talk about love. The album will be released Aug. 18.

Stray Kids are releasing their fourth full album, "Karma," on Aug. 22, just eight months after their special album "Hop" last December.

Comprising 11 tracks, the eight-member group's album is fully written and composed by the team's producer trio, 3Racha -- Bang Chan, Han and Changbin. Including the lead song "Ceremony," the album tracks include "Creed," "Mess," and "In My Head."

Ive is also gearing up for a comeback later this month with their 4th LP, "Ive Secret," on Aug. 25. The new release follows the group's third EP, “Ive Empathy,” released in February.

While not much has been revealed about the album, the group teased a snippet of their music through a series of teaser images, featuring images of each member holding an object behind her back, including a dangling handgun, a bottle of perfume and a pig with wings.

The phrase, "'XOXZ,' Coming soon," was written on the image, hinting at the title of the album's lead song.