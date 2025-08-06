Seoul Cyber University will hold a special lecture titled "The Present and Future of Autonomous Driving” on Saturday at 2 p.m. for current, incoming and prospective students.

Professor Kwak Jun-young of the department of computer engineering will lead the lecture, covering the current technological status and market conditions of autonomous vehicles, as well as key challenges and their implications for the future. Registration is available in advance through the university’s admissions website.

Kwak earned his master’s and doctorate degrees in computer science from Stanford University and teaches at Seoul Cyber University.

“With growing public interest in autonomous driving, this lecture is intended to provide insights for those considering a deeper dive into the field,” Kwak said.

The Department of Computer Engineering at Seoul Cyber University offers practical training in cutting-edge information technologies, including software development, telecommunications and applied services.

Seoul Cyber University has been the most selected cyber university by new students for five consecutive years, according to an estimate by the Korean Council for University Education.