South Korea and the United States are expected to agree at their upcoming summit on a broad principle to “modernize the alliance” amid an evolving regional security environment, while leaving key details to future working-level talks, according to officials in Seoul familiar with the matter.

Seoul and Washington have been gearing up for the first in-person summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump, widely anticipated to take place in the US later this month.

The summit is poised to address a wide range of agenda items centered on two key pillars: security and foreign affairs — with a focus on alliance modernization and the North Korean nuclear issue — and trade, particularly tariffs.

The allies have been engaged in working-level talks in preparation for the summit.

However, due to time constraints, Lee and Trump are expected to announce only a broad agreement in principle on alliance modernization at the summit, according to a diplomatic source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The alliance modernization agenda had taken a back seat to the trade deal finalized on July 30, which had commanded the allies’ primary attention.

Seoul and Washington have been in discussion on how to modernize their alliance, with the aim of strengthening its capabilities and readiness posture amid an evolving regional security environment.

However, the allies held only one round of working-level talks on the issue — director general-level consultations held on July 10 and 11 in Seoul.

Trump and Lee are largely expected to echo the principle, which was agreed upon in a joint statement following the two-day working-level negotiations: "to strengthen the US-ROK Alliance into a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance, and to modernize the Alliance in a mutually beneficial manner in the face of an evolving regional security environment."

The ROK refers to South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

Alliance modernization gains focus

The "alliance modernization" agenda, first proposed by the Trump administration and reflecting key US interests and demands, encompasses a wide range of issues that could bring significant changes not only to the South Korea–US alliance but also to the broader security landscape on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific region.

Alliance modernization includes adjustments to the size and role of US Forces Korea, an increase in South Korea's defense spending, and an expanded leading role for Seoul in addressing threats from North Korea — with the US increasingly shifting its focus toward countering threats stemming from China.

In particular, any adjustments to the size and role of US Forces Korea require careful consideration, as they are closely linked to the new US National Defense Strategy and the Global Posture Review — both expected to be completed between late summer and autumn.

While the concept of “strategic flexibility” for US Forces Korea was agreed upon by the allies in 2006, The Korea Herald has learned that Seoul recognizes the need for deeper discussions — based on the existing agreement — in light of the evolving regional security environment.

In the 2006 agreement, Seoul agreed to respect the "necessity for strategic flexibility of the US forces the ROK," and Washington agreed to respect the "ROK position that it shall not be involved in a regional conflict in Northeast Asia against the will of the Korean people" in the implementation of strategic flexibility.

Unlike other alliance modernization-related issues, South Korea’s defense spending is expected to take center stage at the summit due to Trump’s interest, with remaining items likely deferred to working-level talks, according to the source.

The Korea Herald also learned from sources that the allies have been discussing the scope of alliance modernization.

South Korea believes alliance modernization should not necessarily be confined to the military domain and could expand into other sectors, including technological cooperation. The US is also said to share this understanding.

Allies differ on US Forces Korea

As the allies prepare for the first Trump-Lee summit, public remarks by high-ranking officials have showed discrepancies over troop levels and the mandate of US Forces Korea.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun dismissed the possibility of changes to the size and role of US Forces Korea.

“We are talking with the United States, but there is no concern about the US forces in Korea. We believe that they will remain as such and their role will remain as of today,” Cho said in an interview with The Washington Post published Sunday.

However, US Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby suggested that Seoul should take greater responsibility in countering North Korean threats and reiterated Washington's call for increased defense spending.

"South Korea continues to be a role model in its willingness to take more of the lead in a strong defense against the DPRK and in its spending on defense," Colby said on Aug. 1 on his official X account, following the first phone call between the defense chiefs of the allies on July 30.

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We and the ROK are closely aligned on the need to modernize the Alliance in response to the regional security environment," Colby added. "We will work closely with Seoul to ensure a strategically sustainable Alliance that is ready to defend against shared threats."