Nongshim’s Melon Kick is set to hit the shelves in North America, beginning with 10,000 boxes — worth approximately $1 million — set for release in the United States and Canada.

The Korean food and beverage firm said Wednesday that Melon Kick will be distributed throughout the North American market, and the company was actively pushing for entry into major retailers such as Walmart and e-commerce giant Amazon.

To better reach consumers there, Melon Kick will feature English packaging and come in two sizes: 45g and 180g.

Melon Kick is a spin off of Nongshim’s iconic Banana Kick snacks launched in 1978. Made with Korean musk melon and milk, the new version inherits the iconic curved shape and airy texture of its sister snack, while offering a distinct sweet melon flavor.

Banana Kick has seen a surge in interest after Blackpink's Jennie named it as her favorite snack when she was young. Since its launch in April, Melon Kick has topped shelves in convenience stores and supermarkets, recording 7.2 million units sold in just three months.

In response to its international appeal, Banana Kick has become a must-buy souvenir for foreign consumers with exports doubling compared to last year, as well as a 30 percent rise in domestic sales.

“Global consumer interest in Banana Kick is rapidly expanding to Melon Kick, and we’re receiving export inquiries from several countries,” a Nongshim official stated. “We are currently pushing exports to Japan, China, Vietnam, Chile and other markets.”