TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today officially released its High Availability (HA) solution, empowering businesses to maintain uninterrupted access to mission-critical data and services through reliable dual-NAS failover architecture. Building on successful beta testing and positive market reception, the finalized HA solution offers enterprise-level uptime with cost-effective deployment for organizations of all sizes.

"With growing IT complexity, uninterrupted access to critical services is essential," said Andy Yu, Product Manager at QNAP, adding "QNAP's High Availability solution combines automatic failover, real-time sync, and intuitive management to ensure continuous operations across industries."

Key highlights of QNAP Dual-NAS HA solution

The Active-Passive HA solution enhances QNAP's high availability portfolio, enabling organizations of all sizes to achieve uninterrupted operations with greater flexibility and cost-efficiency. Complemented by the ES series enterprise NAS with Active-Active dual-controller architecture and L3 Lite managed switches supporting MC-LAG network redundancy, QNAP delivers a multi-layered HA infrastructure spanning storage and networking — empowering businesses to enhance IT resilience and maintain a competitive edge.

QNAP's Dual-NAS High Availability solution is now available and supported by a wide range of QuTS hero NAS. To learn more about QNAP's comprehensive high availability solutions, please visit https://www.qnap.com/go/solution/high-availability.

