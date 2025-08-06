South Korea’s Incheon National University has been ranked 9th in the 2025 World University Rankings for Innovation.

Incheon excelled in several categories, placing 3rd in student mobility and openness, 4th in culture and values and 8th in funding for sustainability.

This year’s rankings considered a record 4,866 innovation programs submitted by 1,253 universities in 87 countries.

The top three spots were awarded to Minerva University (US), Arizona State University (US) and Ecole 42 (France).

Among Korean universities, Seoul National University and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies ranked 19th and 22nd, respectively, following Incheon.