Move comes despite new release, shows smaller labels' difficulties as K-pop market reaches breaking point

K-pop girl group Purple Kiss has abruptly announced that it will disband, less than five years after its debut.

The group’s agency, RBW, announced Monday that the six-member group would officially end its activities in November.

“Because the group held deep meaning for both the company and the members, we spent a long time having serious discussions about what the future should look like,” RBW said in a statement. “In the end, we reached a conclusion that respects each other’s wishes and supports the members’ individual dreams.”

The announcement came as a surprise, especially as Purple Kiss had just released a physical single, “I Miss My …” last month and held media interviews to promote it.

The group is also expected to release an English version of the single later this month, followed by promotional activities in Japan and concerts in the US and Korea.

“While group activities are ending, we plan to carry out the scheduled promotions as planned to repay fans for the love and support they’ve shown so far,” RBW added.

Hints of uncertainty could, in hindsight, be seen in the group’s previous media interviews.

“I Miss My …” was Purple Kiss’ first release since EP “Headway” in October 2024. It marked a shift from the group’s signature "witch," concept to a brighter, fairy-like aesthetic.

During the press interview, member Dosie shared her initial concerns about the change.

“When I first got the song, the lyrics were all in English, so it was hard to understand and connect with emotionally. I wasn’t sure if I could express the song well or blend into this concept naturally,” Dosie said.

Another member, Swan, recalled performing at a “spoiler busking” event on July 12.

“It had been so long since we performed in front of Korean fans, especially at such a public venue. I was so nervous I had to keep telling myself ‘Doremi’ to build confidence,” Swan said. “Doremi” is the main song from Purple Kiss’s second EP.

The group’s disbandment has reignited discussions about the difficulties artists with smaller labels face in an increasingly oversaturated market, especially if they are girl groups.

In the hyper-competitive K-pop industry, where dozens — if not hundreds — of new groups debut each year, maintaining visibility and a fandom is a major challenge without the backing of one of the “big four” agencies — Hybe, SM, JYP and YG.

Music critic Lim Hee-yoon also said Korean listeners were less open to new groups.

“The domestic market has become incredibly competitive. There are too many groups debuting and, compared to the past, the general public’s consumption of idol music in Korea has decreased significantly,” Lim said. “These days, unless an idol group is already famous, most listeners just stick to what they already know — the songs they usually listen to, their favorite artists or algorithm-recommended tracks. It’s harder for idol groups to generate buzz the way they used to.”

Within the Purple Kiss fandom, known as Plory, criticism has long simmered over RBW’s lack of a consistent promotion strategy.

Despite releasing new albums, fans pointed to a lack of follow-up content and prolonged hiatuses that made it difficult for the group to keep the public engaged.

The case reflects how even mid-tier agencies like RBW — known for its success with girl group Mamamoo — can struggle to keep pace with the industry.

An executive at another smaller label also pointed to the advantage large agencies give their artists before they debut.

“'Big four' companies already have solid fan bases and use that as a launchpad to expand across Asia and globally. That takes time and a lot of money,” the executive said. “But for idols from smaller companies, they have to build everything from scratch — fan base, visibility, momentum. Not only is success difficult, but even sustaining activity becomes a serious challenge.”