South Korean fintech startup BankX said Tuesday that it has been selected to join the official program at Plug and Play Tech Center, one of Silicon Valley’s most influential startup accelerators.

Known for nurturing global unicorns such as Google, PayPal, Dropbox and N26, Plug and Play offers early-stage startups high-level exposure to investors and corporate partners worldwide.

BankX was also recently selected for the Global Market Expansion Program organized by Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

By joining Plug and Play, BankX has entered the official Playbook, a global directory shared with major investors and partners.

BankX’s core product, PlayPlanet, is a location-based artificial intelligence platform that helps users compare real-time promotions and credit card benefits at offline stores.

The app recommends the most advantageous payment method using AI, while also supporting merchants with real-time marketing tools and customer insights.

Currently, BankX is conducting proof-of-concept testing with US retailers and plans to expand through partnerships with retail point-of-sale system providers, which manage payment processing at checkout counters.

The company aims to build an AI-driven retail marketing ecosystem that connects consumers, merchants and local economies.

"We are seeing positive responses from our PoC tests in the US," said BankX CEO Ethan Kim. "We will refine our technology to fit the local market and use this momentum to reshape consumer behavior and retail structures.”