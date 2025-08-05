The nationally administered College Scholastic Ability Test, known locally as Suneung, is now 100 days away. This year’s exam is to take place on Nov. 13 at testing centers across the country.

According to education officials, an increasing number of science-track students are choosing social studies subjects — a trend known as the “social studies run.” As major universities now accept social studies scores to fulfill minimum Suneung requirements for admission next year, students' social studies subject choices may have a greater impact on their overall performance.

Registration for the Suneung is open for 12 days this year, from Aug. 21 to Sept. 5. Scores will be released to students on Dec. 5.