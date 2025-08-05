14 women died of intimate partner violence in 3 years, even after filing reports with police

In South Korea, a growing number of women are being murdered by current or former partners, even while under police protection, highlighting a critical gap in legal protections for victims of intimate partner violence.

Over the past three years, at least 14 women have been killed despite being granted protective measures by police. In more than half of the cases, the perpetrator was a former boyfriend.

These women had sent clear signals. They had reported threats and violence. Police responded with patrols, smartwatches and temporary protection orders. Yet, without the legal authority to isolate perpetrators in dating relationships, officers were often unable to intervene effectively.

While laws exist to specifically address domestic violence and stalking, there is no separate legal framework targeting dating violence, leaving a blind spot in law enforcement while partner violence victims are left vulnerable to deadly threats.

Legal void leaves women vulnerable

According to data submitted by the Korean National Police Agency to lawmaker Rep. Kim Nam-hee of the Democratic Party of Korea, 14 women under police protection died between 2022 and July 2025 due to intimate partner violence ― five deaths in 2022, three in 2023, two in 2024 and four more in the first half of this year.

Six of the perpetrators were ex-boyfriends, followed by three legal spouses, two common-law partners, two ex-husbands and one former colleague.

Police protection measures, such as increased patrols, relocation to shelters and the provision of smartwatches, stopped short of preventing the fatal crimes, as these cases involve intimate relationships, where perpetrators likely know the victim’s daily patterns.

Current laws allow police to request court-ordered temporary separation of the couple or a perpetrator's detention in cases of stalking or violence within legal or common-law marriages. However, these mechanisms do not extend to dating relationships unless stalking can be proven. This means that even when a woman is clearly in danger, authorities may be powerless to act if the alleged abuser is her boyfriend, not her husband.

"Dating violence often does not meet the legal definition of stalking or domestic abuse," said a senior police official. "We often can’t issue emergency orders or detain the perpetrator unless there’s a pattern that fits narrow criteria. That delay can cost lives."

Repeated calls ignored

The problem is compounded by dating violence victims frequently being reluctant to pursue charges, due to emotional dependence, financial entanglement or fear. This has led to calls for stronger state intervention through legislation, regardless of the victim’s expressed wishes, particularly in high-risk cases.

Late last month, four stalking-related crimes occurred within six days, including three dating violence cases, two of which ended in murder. All victims had reported their abusers. Only one case led police to apply for detention under the anti-stalking law, but even that was rejected by prosecutors.

Other cases ended with punishment for assault charges under the current system. In Daejeon, a woman had filed four reports against her former boyfriend in just a year, yet he was only charged with assault and trespassing. Days before her death, she called police again only for officers to close the case after she said the situation had “resolved.”

Although the controversial “nonprosecution upon victim’s objection” clause was removed from the anti-stalking law in 2023, dating violence is still not classified under that law unless stalking behavior is explicitly proven. As a result, perpetrators cannot be detained under the law unless their conduct checks specific boxes.

Currently, nine bills relating to dating violence are currently pending in the National Assembly, proposing either a new dating violence prevention act or amendments to existing domestic or stalking laws to include dating relationships. But debate has stalled, in part due to disagreements over how to define a "dating relationship" in legal terms.

By contrast, countries such as the United States, UK, Japan and Australia typically include dating relationships under their domestic violence frameworks, recognizing the unique danger posed by abusers with personal proximity and emotional control over victims.

Critical timing

Experts agree that timing is critical. A 2024 study published by the Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice found that 80 percent of repeat intimate partner violence assaults occur within a month of the initial offense and that the time between attacks shrinks with each new incident.

Women's rights advocates say the government has failed to grasp the scale of the problem. "There isn’t even official data on dating violence," said an official at the Korea Women's Hotline. “We’re manually counting cases from newspapers. Without understanding the scope, we can’t plan effective policies or allocate resources.”

Separately, police are now pushing for reform. A road map released Tuesday proposed allowing police to bypass prosecutors and directly request court-issued protection measures in cases of stalking or family violence. Currently, if prosecutors reject the request, no separation can be enforced.

This request for reform follows widespread outrage after a stalking victim in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, was murdered just days after prosecutors rejected a police request for a temporary restraining order.