South Korean police on Tuesday dispatched a SWAT team to the Shinsegae Department Store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, after an anonymous online post claimed to have set up an explosive in the building.

The post, written on an online community DC inside at 12: 36 p.m., claimed that a bomb has been installed on the first floor, and that it will explode at 3 p.m. The supposed explosion did not occur at the time.

Police evacuated all store personnel and customers from the building, controlled the traffic around the area, and were checking the building for the explosives.