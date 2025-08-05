The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, together with the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., has launched a nationwide discount program for agricultural and livestock products to stabilize supplies and ease grocery costs amid inflation concerns.

With over 12,000 retailers participating, consumers can purchase locally produced agricultural and livestock products at discounts of up to 40 percent — combining a 20 percent government subsidy with an additional 10 to 20 percent discount from participating retailers.

Discounts are automatically applied at brick-and-mortar stores during payment. For online purchases, customers can download product-specific coupons and apply them at checkout.

Each customer is eligible for a weekly discount of up to 20,000 won ($14.40), with a total cap of 60,000 won for the duration of the campaign, which ends Wednesday.

To support shoppers at traditional markets, a separate refund event is also being held at 130 markets nationwide this week from Monday through Saturday.

Consumers who purchase domestic agricultural or livestock products and present their receipts at designated booths can receive up to 30 percent of the purchase amount in Onnuri gift certificates. Refunds are capped at 20,000 won per person — 10,000 won for purchases between 34,000 and 67,000 won, and 20,000 won for purchases above 67,000 won.

“We hope this initiative will ease the burden on consumers during the high-demand summer season,” said Moon In-cheol, executive vice president of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. “We will continue to provide effective policy support that makes a real difference.”