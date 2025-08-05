US tech giant seeks approval to export mid-resolution map data, pledging masking measures, government cooperation

US IT giant Google has expressed its willingness to purchase satellite images of South Korea with sensitive areas blurred out, in a move aimed at addressing national security concerns as the government deliberates on whether to allow the export of high-precision map data.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Google emphasized its mission to “organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful,” pointing to Google Maps as one of its flagship products designed to help users navigate and explore their surroundings efficiently.

"More than 10 million international visitors travel to Korea each year, yet they face inconveniences the moment they arrive," Google said, referring to the fact that the IT giant’s turn-by-turn navigation feature is not available here — a rare exception globally.

Google said it has been in close dialogue with the Korean government to ensure the full functionality of its map services and aimed to clarify recent “misunderstandings” surrounding its request to export map data.

“The map requested for export is not the 1:1,000-scale high-resolution map but rather the 1:5,000-scale national base map,” the company said, adding that the data had already passed the government’s security review process.

“It is the same data used by most domestic mapping services, including that used by Google Maps through SK Telecom’s Tmap Mobility.”

Google pushed back on the suggestion that a 1:25,000-scale map — which does not require separate export approval — could suffice for navigation, saying such data lacks the necessary detail to support accurate turn-by-turn directions.

On the issue of satellite imagery, Google clarified that it does not rely on government-provided images but rather sources them from third-party commercial providers through open markets.

“Blurring sensitive sites directly on the original satellite imagery is the most effective method,” the company said, noting that even if images are blurred on Google Maps, the uncensored original images may still exist in the underlying data.

“We are working with the Korean government to find ways to obscure sensitive facilities in the original satellite imagery,” Google said, reiterating its commitment to cooperating with Seoul to make its services more accessible while respecting local security requirements.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is scheduled to convene a joint consultation panel on Friday to decide whether to approve Google’s request to export the national base map.

The decision was initially expected in May but was postponed due to ongoing US-Korea trade negotiations. Another delay is likely as the next bilateral summit approaches.

It is not the first time Google has made such a request. In both 2011 and 2016, the Korean government denied similar petitions, citing the risk of leaking sensitive military information if map data were stored on overseas servers.

Meanwhile, at the APEC Global Digital and AI Forum held in Incheon on Tuesday, Google Korea Country Director Kim Kyoung-hoon declined to comment when asked by local reporters about the ongoing map export controversy.

Despite the Korean government reclassifying Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office, as a national security facility and suspending public access as of Friday, Google Maps continues to display the location and details of the compound.

On Google Maps on Tuesday, major facilities such as the Cheong Wa Dae's main building, main gate, Yeongbingwan, the state guest house, and Sangchunjae, a presidential venue for unofficial meetings and dinners, are still visible.

On the contrary, domestic mapping services like Naver Map and Kakao Map have blurred out most of the site's features, including its entrances and signage. Tmap has gone a step further by removing Sarangchae, a nearby tourist information center, from its maps entirely.

Regarding the issue, a Google Korea official said, “We will continue close discussions with the government and prepare concrete measures, including designating liaison personnel, establishing a direct hotline and implementing masking procedures, to address the issue promptly."