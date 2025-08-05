CJ Olive Young, Korea’s leading beauty retailer, said Tuesday that it had operated its largest-ever K-beauty booth at KCON LA 2025, the world’s biggest K-pop festival, from Friday to Sunday.

Spanning 430 square meters, the Olive Young booth showcased 66 Korean beauty brands and 164 products, drawing an estimated 36,000 visitors out of the total 125,000 who visited KCON.

The highlight of the booth was the “Skincare Routine Zone,” which introduced what it called the four essential steps of K-beauty skin care: essence and serum, sun care, face masks and pads along with cream. The curated selection included over 40 products to help visitors understand the diversity and functionality of Korean skin care.

Additional features of the booth included the “Sun Care Zone” where visitors could experience Korean sun protection products with a UV protection test device, and a skin scanning service that provided personalized skin type diagnosis and skin care recommendations.

“I’m a K-pop fan and have always been curious about K-beauty, but I didn’t know which products were trending or worth trying,” Sienna Vale, a 21-year-old attendee, was quoted as saying during her visit. “This booth helped me experience and understand K-beauty better than I expected.”

In partnership with Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups, Olive Young also spotlighted 30 promising small and medium-sized Korean brands through a dedicated showcase area. Meanwhile, the company’s own brands such as BioHeal Boh, Bring Green and Colorgram also ran promotional events at the booth.

“This was a meaningful opportunity to introduce Olive Young and K-beauty to US consumers,” a company official said. “We will continue our role as a leading global K-beauty platform, helping Korean brands expand to new markets.”