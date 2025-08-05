Cannes-winning auteur's latest film reunites Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu

Acclaimed director Lee Chang-dong returns to marquee filmmaking with Netflix's "Possible Love," the streamer announced Tuesday. The project marks Lee's first feature since his acclaimed psychological thriller "Burning" (2018).

The Netflix film reunites Lee with powerhouse actors from past critically celebrated works. Jeon Do-yeon, who won for best actress at the Cannes Film Festival for Lee's "Secret Sunshine" (2007), will star alongside Sul Kyung-gu, the leading actor from Lee's loved earlier films "Peppermint Candy" (1999) and "Oasis" (2002). Jeon and Sul previously appeared together in three other films: "I Wish I Had a Wife" (2001), "Birthday" (2019) and Netflix's "Kill Boksoon" (2023).

Zo In-sung ("The King" "Escape from Mogadishu") and Cho Yeo-jeong ("Parasite") will portray another key couple in the film.

"Possible Love" follows two married couples whose contrasting lifestyles intersect in unexpected ways. As their worlds collide, cracks emerge in their seemingly stable routines. Lee co-wrote the screenplay with Oh Jung-mi, who collaborated with him on "Burning."

The film is being produced by Pinehouse Film ― also behind "Burning" ― in association with Anonymous Content and NowFilm Co.

An international art house favorite known for deeply reflective narratives, Lee has directed six features over three decades and remains a fixture at major film festivals. "Oasis" claimed Venice's special director's prize in 2002. "Poetry" (2010) won Cannes' best screenplay award, while "Burning" competed for the Palme d'Or and clinched the international critics' prize in 2018.

Lee began his career as a high school teacher before transitioning to become a novelist then screenwriter and eventually filmmaker with 1997's breakthrough "Green Fish." The director also served as South Korea's minister of culture and tourism from 2003 to 2004.

Last year, Penguin Random House published Lee's first collection of short stories translated into English, "Snowy Day & Other Stories."

"Possible Love" marks Lee's first collaboration with Netflix. The film has just begun principal photography and no release date has been scheduled yet, Netflix said.

The director's most recent work was the 2022 short film "Heartbeat," commissioned by the World Health Organization to raise awareness about depression.