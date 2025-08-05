Bada, a member of the first-generation K-pop girl group S.E.S, apologized on Tuesday for promoting a skincare product on her YouTube channel without disclosing that it was a paid advertisement, and without verifying the claims made about it.

“I sincerely apologize for the disappointment caused by a product featured on my YouTube channel,” Bada wrote in a handwritten statement posted on Instagram. “I’m ashamed that I didn’t take the time to thoroughly review the details before taking part in the content.”

The apology comes amid growing criticism from viewers, especially after another YouTube channel on Monday revealed that the product was falsely marketed as being popular in Australia.

In the now-deleted video, Bada claimed she first discovered the product during a trip to Australia.

“I first saw this (skincare brand) when I went to Australia a while back. Among the different brands, Miracle Sydney seemed to be the most well-known there,” she said in the video.

Bada on Tuesday admitted that the comments were scripted by the production team and that she had not confirmed their accuracy.

Local reports later confirmed that the skincare item is actually manufactured by a company based in Gyeonggi Province.

Her agency also released a statement on Tuesday, pledging to strengthen internal review procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.