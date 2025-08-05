Samsung Electronics has established a new organization dedicated to advancing humanoid robots, digital twin solutions and physical artificial intelligence technologies as part of its broader strategy to lead in the era of AI.

According to industry sources on Tuesday, the tech giant's device experience division has launched InnoX Lab. Internally announced to employees on Monday, the lab is tasked with accelerating the company’s response to emerging megascale challenges and bold strategic initiatives across business units.

InnoX is intended to invoke a blend of the concepts of innovation and transformation, reflecting the unit’s mission to drive forward-looking change and technological breakthroughs.

InnoX Lab began operations Monday, taking on projects such as expanding digital twin applications, innovating operations through logistics AI, developing physical AI technologies for manufacturing automation and advancing key technologies for humanoid robots.

InnoX operates on a flexible, project-based model, selecting top talent across organizational boundaries based on the specific capabilities needed for each challenge. Samsung plans to leverage this dynamic structure to consolidate the device experience division’s key competencies, while enabling agile, cross-functional collaboration.

The lab is also expected to play a central role in developing future companywide megasized projects. There is growing speculation that InnoX Lab could be involved in the upcoming launch ― slated as early as this year ― of a new product or service based on what Samsung has described as “a technology the world has never seen."

The formation of InnoX Lab follows the launch of the AI productivity innovation group in May, also within the device experience division. The unit is tasked with enhancing employee productivity through AI by building internal infrastructure, supporting AI integration into daily workflows and scaling successful use cases across the organization.