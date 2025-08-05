Seolgi is one of the softest and fluffiest types of Korean rice cakes (tteok). It has a light, clean flavor that pairs well with many ingredients. When steamed with rich pine nuts, their nutty aroma and natural oils soak into the rice cake, resulting in an even softer and deeper flavor.

Try this recipe by Jjilae.

Jjilae is a digital creator specializing in traditional Korean desserts. Find more recipes on the YouTube channel Jjilae.

Ingredients:

360 grams wet-milled non-glutinous rice flour

48 grams sugar

60 grams milk

50 grams finely chopped pine nuts

For decoration: whole pine nuts and pumpkin seeds

Makes 9 pieces

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the rice flour and milk. Rub together with your hands to allow the flour to absorb the moisture. Then, mix in the finely chopped pine nuts.

Sift the mixture through a fine sieve twice. Then mix in the sugar.

Place the mixed rice flour into a mousse ring (cake ring) and smooth the surface with a scraper.

Using a scoring plate, lightly press to create scoring lines. Then, decorate with a flower pattern using a rice cake stamp along with pine nuts and pumpkin seeds.

Cut along the scored lines with a knife to deepen them. Slightly move the mousse ring to create a small gap between the edge and the ring (this helps remove the ring easily later and allows steam to rise evenly).

Once the water is boiling, place the steamer on top and steam for 6 minutes. Then remove the mousse ring and steam for an additional 20 minutes.

Storage:

Keeps for 1 day at room temperature and up to 1 month in the freezer