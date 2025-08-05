The east coast of Korea remains the most popular domestic vacation destination, according to a recent survey by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

In a poll of 9,560 respondents, 24.9 percent said they plan to visit the east coast during their summer break, a slight decline from 25.1 percent the previous year.

Overall, 46.5 percent of those surveyed intend to take a vacation this summer, with the busiest travel period expected to have between July 26 and Aug. 1. Of those who were planning trips, 78.8 percent planned to stay within Korea, while 21.2 percent had plans to travel abroad.

Following the east coast, the most preferred destinations were the south coast (18.3 percent), west coast (11.4 percent) and Greater Seoul (11.3 percent), which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. Jeju Island ranked fifth at 9.2 percent, down from 10 percent in 2024.