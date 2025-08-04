Over half of violent disruptions caused by people who were drunk

A total of 801 cases of abuse in hospital emergency rooms were reported across the country last year, a government data showed Sunday, having risen each year since 585 reported in 2021.

The most frequent problem was abusive language, accounting for 73.3 percent of all cases (587), according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare data submitted to Rep. Kim Mi-ae of the main opposition People Power Party. It was followed by 123 cases of physical assault, 36 cases of threats, and 28 cases of destroying hospital equipment.

For the first half of 2025, 306 cases of abuse were reported in emergency rooms.

The report showed that 55.4 percent of cases were by carried out by people who were drunk.

People under the influence have been responsible for at least 50 percent of all abuse since 2021, with 52.6 percent in 2021, 53.8 percent in 2022, and 51.9 percent in 2023.

"ER should be the final bastion to protect people's lives and a safe zone everyone can rely on. There should be a strong law and system to protect the medical staff," Rep. Kim said.

Violence persists despite punishment

The Article 12 of the Emergency Medical Service Act prohibits anyone from interfering with emergency medical services, including treatment of patients. Violations can be punished by up to 5 years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($36,000).

Last month, a man in his 50s accused of pushing a doctor and yelling at a nurse for not treating his mother promptly was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for a year. In March, a man in his 20s was fined 1 million won for threatening a nurse for giving him a shot without consent, after he was carried there for overdosing on psychiatric medication.

Under a guideline for the emergency staff set by the Health Ministry last year, medical staff can refuse to force treatment on those refusing medical aid via violent means, such as through physical force, threat, deception and other means.

The guideline was distributed in September of last year to the Korean Medical Association, the Korean Nursing Association, and regional governments across the country.

Article 15 of the Medical Service Act bans medical personnel from refusing treatment without a justifiable cause, but what constitutes such a cause is not stipulated in the law itself. The guideline was presented by the ministry, based on its interpretation of the legal clauses.