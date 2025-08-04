Samsung Electronics announced Monday that it will exclusively stream the Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary tour, "Jonas 20: Greetings from Your Hometown," through its free streaming platform Samsung TV Plus.

The broadcast will span 17 countries, including South Korea, the United States and France, strengthening Samsung’s growing presence in the global Free Ad-supported Streaming TV market.

Kicking off with the group’s MetLife Stadium concert in New Jersey on Aug. 11, Samsung TV Plus will stream four additional performances live: Texas (Sept. 1), Wisconsin (Oct. 13), Florida (Oct. 27), and New York (Nov. 10). All concerts will be delivered using high-definition streaming technology for an immersive experience.

Formed by brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, the Jonas Brothers have sold over 20 million albums worldwide and topped the Billboard charts. Samsung aims to provide fans across the globe a chance to connect with the group beyond physical barriers.

“This tour is about celebrating memories with our fans,” said the Jonas Brothers. “We’re thrilled to connect with all our fans worldwide through Samsung TV Plus.”

“This collaboration is part of our ongoing effort to deliver extraordinary live experiences to Samsung TV users around the world,” Kim Yong-su, executive vice president of Samsung’s visual display business, stated. “We will continue to expand our livestreaming content for more immersive in-home entertainment.”’