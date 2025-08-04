A day after announcing his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, Son Heung-min played his final match for the club in front of his Korean fans during a friendly against Newcastle United on Sunday at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

After 65 minutes, Son left the pitch waving tearfully to more than 64,000 fans, who gave him a standing ovation. Teammates and opponents embraced him as the stadium echoed with chants of “Nice One, Sonny!”

A tribute video, a farewell lap and the evening rain made for an emotional send-off. Son leaves Spurs after 10 seasons, 173 goals and a Europa League title — cementing his place as a club legend.

Tottenham has two more matches before the start of the new Premier League season. But Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank said he thought the Seoul game was "most likely" Son's last for his club.