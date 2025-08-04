L’Oreal Korea, the local unit of the French beauty giant, announced Monday the appointment of Rodrigo Pizarro as its new CEO, a seasoned executive who has led data-driven initiatives across the group’s global operations.

Drawing on more than three decades of global experience within the group, the new CEO aims to lead L’Oreal Korea into its next chapter of growth through strategic, people-focused leadership and digital innovation.

“It’s an honor to serve as CEO of L’Oreal Korea in the birthplace of K-beauty, a force that continues to shape global beauty trends,” Pizarro said. “Since the founding of L’Oreal Korea in 1993, our partnership with the Korean industry has been vital. I look forward to deepening that collaboration and helping to amplify Korea’s spirit of innovation on the world stage."

Pizarro has held a range of leadership roles across Europe, South America and the Asia-Pacific region since joining L’Oreal Portugal in 1993.

He has led the Consumer Products Division in Venezuela and Hungary, and has served as country manager in Venezuela, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand.

During his tenure in Australia and New Zealand, Pizarro spearheaded a company-wide digital transformation, pioneering artificial intelligence-powered business models that drove unprecedented growth.

In 2023, as Chief Transformation Officer for the group’s SAPMENA region — covering the South Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa — he helped advance data-driven decision-making across commercial, marketing and operations functions.