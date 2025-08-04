A manhole cover is lifted by record-breaking rainfall in Muan, South Jeolla Province, as recorded in a Facebook post by provincial councilor Na Gwang-guk. (Facebook)
Heavy rainfall in South Korea’s southernmost provinces led to widespread flooding, evacuations and at least one death, according to local authorities Monday.

Fire departments in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province had reported hundreds of incidents as of 5:30 a.m. Monday. In Gwangju alone, 172 flooding cases were reported, while 406 total damage reports, including loss of life, came in from South Jeolla Province.

Muan in South Jeolla Province received 289.6 millimeters of rainfall from Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday. The hourly rainfall peaked at 142.1 millimeters per hour, a level the agency said corresponds to a once-in-200-years event.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, cumulative rainfall in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province reached 257.5 millimeters. The agency forecast an additional 10 to 60 millimeters of rain in affected areas, with some locations possibly receiving more than 80 millimeters.

A 1-ton truck swept away by floodwaters is submerged in a stream in Cheonggye-myeon of Muan, South Jeolla Province, Sunday, when the area was hit by a torrential downpour of up to 142.1 millimeters per hour. (Yonhap)
At around 8 p.m. Sunday, a report was received that a man had been swept away by floodwaters in a stream in Muan. When emergency responders arrived, they found a man in his 60s already dead near the stream.

As torrential rain overwhelmed drainage systems and water flowed back into streets, manhole covers were dislodged, further worsening flooding and complicating evacuation efforts for residents.

A vehicle is submerged due to heavy rain on a road in Damyang, South Jeolla Province, as fire authorities carry out drainage operations Sunday. (Newsis)
As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, 2,523 people had been evacuated across six regions ― Busan, Gwangju, South Chungcheong Province, South Jeolla Province, North Gyeongsang Province and South Gyeongsang Province ― with 2,498 still in temporary shelters, authorities said.


