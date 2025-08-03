Heavier-than-expected downpours were forecast in South Korea's southern provinces, with a near-record 142.1 millimeters of rain falling in the southwestern county of Muan in just an hourlong span Sunday, the state weather agency said.

The precipitation reported in Muan between 7:10 and 8:10 p.m. Sunday accounted for roughly 11 percent of the annual average rainfall in the county. The country's record hourlong precipitation stands at 145 mm, logged in July 1998.

As of 9 p.m., 30 to 80 mm of rainfall per hour had been reported in the country's southern and western provinces, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday morning, with precipitation reaching 100 to 200 mm and up to 250 mm in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province, excluding the southern coastal areas.

The KMA forecast 30 to 80 mm of rain per hour to fall in most parts of the country through Monday morning.

In preparation for heavy rains, the interior ministry had activated the Level 1 operation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters for the western Jeolla and Chungcheong provinces as of 6 p.m.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung called for all-out efforts to prevent damage at accommodations near streams and creeks, stressing utmost efforts for thorough monitoring and swift evacuation.

The agricultural ministry has activated a 24-hour emergency response system through Tuesday in coordination with local governments and relevant agencies. On-site response efforts have been strengthened in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

South Gyeongsang Province raised its emergency response posture to Level 1 earlier in the day, as a preliminary heavy rain advisory was issued for parts of its region.

Heavy rainfall is expected to be concentrated on southern coastal areas and around Mount Jiri, which suffered significant damage during torrential rains in July, raising concerns over potential additional damage.

North Jeolla Province also activated a Level 1 emergency response system after a preliminary heavy rain advisory was issued for 10 cities and counties in the province.

"Residents are urged to monitor the weather updates frequently, avoid unnecessary outings as much as possible and steer clear of risky areas, such as riverside trails, slopes and low-lying roads. Visitors at beaches and campgrounds should exercise caution and evacuate in advance, if needed," a local government official said.

Last month, South Korea was hit by heavy rains and landslides, which took 23 lives and left five others unaccounted for nationwide.

As the rain moves in, heat wave advisories are expected to be gradually lifted or eased.

Daytime high temperatures will range between 29 and 34 C, similar to or slightly higher than seasonal norms, the KMA said. (Yonhap)