Samsung Electronics maintained its lead in the global smartphone market in the second quarter, supported by sales of its competitively priced Galaxy A models, industry data showed.

According to the data from market tracker Canalys, Samsung accounted for 19 percent of the global smartphone market in terms of shipments.

IPhone maker Apple ranked second with 16 percent, followed by China’s Xiaomi at 15 percent.

Samsung was the only smartphone-maker to post on-year growth, at 3 percent, while Apple declined by 2 percent and Xiaomi remained unchanged.

The global smartphone market recorded its first decline in six quarters, shrinking by 1 percent amid a slower-than-expected recovery in consumer demand and economic uncertainties. (Yonhap)