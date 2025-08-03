South Korean battery-maker SK On has renamed its core research and development center the "Future Technology Research Institute," strengthening its commitment to innovation-led growth and next-generation battery technologies.

The institute, previously the SK On Battery Research Institute, has played a central role in the company’s battery development since its early days, including the world’s first NCM9 cell with 90 percent nickel content as well as the introduction of Z-folding technology.

The newly branded institute will focus on diversifying battery chemistries and formats — including solid-state batteries, lithium iron phosphate batteries and prismatic designs — while prioritizing cost competitiveness and product safety as short-term goals.

To reduce costs, SK On will advance its cell-to-pack integration and plans to complete lithium iron phosphate and midnickel cell-to-pack development by this year. A pilot dry electrode plant will also be established to cut energy and equipment costs.

For safety, the company aims to complete solid-state battery prototypes using polymer-oxide gel electrolytes and complete production by the end of next year.

The institute will also develop immersion cooling-based thermal runaway prevention technologies, with progress expected to accelerate following its planned merger with SK Innovation's lubricant subsidiary SK Enmove in November.

“With global competition intensifying and market conditions changing fast, we will grow SK On into a technology-driven company through a clear R&D strategy,” said Park Ki-soo, inaugural head of the institute and former head of R&D at SK On.