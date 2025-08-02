13 years after Psy's "Gangnam Style," K-pop hits No. 1 again

The original soundtrack "Golden" of Netflix's global animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters" soared to the top of the UK Official Singles Chart, marking the first K-pop song to reach No. 1 in over a decade.

Released as part of the animated film, "Golden" achieved the No. 1 position in its sixth week on the chart, rising three spots from the previous week. The track, performed by the fictional girl group Huntr/x, is a part of the movie's soundtrack, which features a K-pop girl group battling evil spirits to protect the human world.

The UK Official Charts Company highlighted that this is the first K-pop No. 1 on the British chart since Psy’s record-breaking "Gangnam Style" in 2012.

In a statement published on the company's website, Martin Talbot, CEO of Official Charts, called the achievement "another landmark moment for the globally dominating South Korean genre."

"Golden" has resonated with listeners for its catchy melody and impressive vocal performances. The track has garnered attention for its blend of K-pop and English lyrics, with some lines including Korean phrases like "forever unbreakable." It has been described as a summer hit, gaining traction alongside the success of the animated film.

The song, composed by Ejae, a former SM Entertainment trainee, and performed by Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, also includes production from renowned K-pop producers Teddy and 24 of The Black Label. The film's success has helped propel "Golden" to new heights, moving up steadily from No. 93 to No. 4 before claiming the top spot.

In addition to its success in the UK, "Golden" has reached No. 1 on South Korea’s Melon Top 100 chart and No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Other tracks from the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack have also charted in the UK, with "Your Idol" at No. 10, "Soda Pop" at No. 11 and "Takedown" at No. 63.