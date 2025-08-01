President Lee Jae Myung’s weeklong summer vacation will start this weekend, during which he will spend his time at the presidential resort on an island located near the southern city of Geoje, his office said Friday.

Lee’s official vacation period is from Aug. 4 to 8, but it will start from Saturday.

At the historic resort on Jeodo Island, he plans to reflect on the country’s political situation and take time to “recharge by reading books and watching movies,” the presidential office said.

Lee plans to continue to keep an eye on key state affairs, such as matters tied to people’s livelihoods. He will receive reports from the presidential office in case of an emergency or if urgent issues need to be addressed.

Lee's break comes soon after a trade deal was reached between Seoul and Washington on Thursday, in which tariffs on South Korean imports were lowered to 15 percent from the initially proposed 25 percent in return for a $350 billion investment pledge from Korea into key US economic sectors.

US President Donald Trump, on the same day the trade agreement was reached, mentioned a potential summit with Lee in "the next two weeks." Officials in Seoul and Washington have started discussions to arrange the meeting, according to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, speaking to reporters after meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, US time.