Three middle school students are being investigated on charges of abuse against a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly beaten all night and forced to drink alcohol by the older students.

Officials at the Chungju Police Station said Thursday they had summoned the three adolescent suspects -- one 14 years old and in her first year of middle school and the other two in their second year -- for questioning over the suspected abuse of the sixth-grader.

The 14-year-old girl, who knew the victim, reportedly called her on the phone in the wee hours of July 20 and asked her to come to her home. She and the two other suspects allegedly threatened the victim, saying they would beat her up if she did not drink.

Even after the victim complied, the three suspects allegedly assaulted her continuously until morning, saying they would beat her up in a way that would not leave visible bruises. Their assault caused the victim to lose consciousness, after which the suspects called the 119 emergency service.

The victim was taken to an emergency room, where it was determined she would require two weeks of treatment to fully recover. She has since been discharged and is currently recovering at home.

The victim's family has filed a report of abuse with the police, but the parents of the student suspects are reportedly claiming that no assault occurred. The victim's mother said one of the students accused of assault texted her last Friday about reaching a settlement, which the mother submitted to the police.

"I just want (the suspects) to be justly punished so that nothing like this ever happens again," the mother was quoted as saying.

Police have interviewed the three students, but said their testimonies contradict each other. Officials are mulling the use of a polygraph for the ongoing investigation.