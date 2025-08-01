Genesis Motor Europe, the European arm of the Korean luxury automaker, announced Thursday the appointment of Peter Kronschnabl as its new managing director, effective Monday. He will lead operations at the brand’s European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, succeeding Xavier Martinet, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, who served in the role on an interim basis.

Kronschnabl brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, having held senior leadership positions at BMW Group across marketing, sales, regional management and business development. Since 2021, he has served as vice president of market development and special sales at BMW, overseeing operations in emerging markets.

“With his extensive premium automotive brand experience, proven track record of leadership and strategic thinking, Peter is perfectly positioned to lead the next phase of growth for Genesis in Europe,” said Martinet. “His expertise in market development will be key as we prepare to launch in multiple new European markets in 2026.”

Commenting on his new role, Kronschnabl said, “Genesis is an exciting brand with strong foundations, a passionate team and a unique position in the market. With its distinct Korean spirit, design-driven performance values and a premium all-electric model lineup, I look forward to replicating the customer demand and growing success seen in Korea and the US.”

Genesis Motor Europe is preparing to expand its all-electric lineup into France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, with customer deliveries expected in early 2026. Its first high-performance model, the GV60 Magma, will debut ahead of the brand's entry into the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship under the Genesis Magma Racing banner.