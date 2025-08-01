The show's success highlights the global appeal of culturally reimagined storytelling

The Japanese adaptation of the hit Korean drama "Marry My Husband" has become Amazon Prime Video Japan’s most-watched series.

Having premiered on June 27, the series soared to the top of the platform's viewership charts, drawing the largest audience in Japan within its first 30 days, from June 27 to July 27, 2025, according to data provided by Amazon Prime Video.

As of Thursday, the drama also clinched the No. 1 spot on Prime Video’s Top 10 chart in Japan, based on rankings compiled by FlixPatrol, a global streaming analytics firm.

Keisuke Oishi, head of Amazon Prime Video Japan’s local content division, said in a press release, “The Japanese adaptation of ‘Marry My Husband,’ which reinterprets the universal appeal of the original from a uniquely Japanese perspective, has achieved the highest viewership record in our history. This accomplishment proves that the first collaborative effort between outstanding creators from both Korea and Japan has borne fruit.”

Son Ja-young, executive producer at Studio Dragon -- the production house behind both the Korean and Japanese versions -- added in the same release, “It’s meaningful that this first attempt by a Korean production team to plan and produce an original drama tailored to Japanese sensibilities and culture resonated authentically with local viewers.” She continued, “I hope this project serves as an opportunity to show that K-dramas can evolve in diverse ways, transcending cultural and regional boundaries.”

A localized reimagining of the original tvN series, the Japanese version of "Marry My Husband" was developed by Studio Dragon and CJ ENM Japan, and co-produced by Jayuro Pictures and the venerable Japanese studio Shochiku.

The series stars Fuka Koshiba as Misa Kanbe, a woman who is transported back in time after discovering her husband’s affair with her closest friend. Takeru Sato co-stars as Wataru Suzuki, her boss and a potential romantic interest in her second shot at life.

CJ ENM, which produced the original Korean TV adaptation of "Marry My Husband," stated during a June 26 press conference that the Japanese version is not a remake of the Korean series, but rather a reimagining of the original web novel, customized for Japanese audiences and cultural sensibilities.