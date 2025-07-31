Through the lens of the law, the series to offer viewers heartfelt look at human stories behind legal cases

Amid a saturated market of legal dramas, "Beyond the Bar" aims to deliver healing stories that explore the emotional wounds behind legal cases.

"Beyond the Bar" is an office drama centered on Hyo-min (Jung Chae-yeon), a rookie lawyer, and Seok-hoon (Lee Jin-wook), an elite attorney at the same firm.

Despite the star power of Jung, known for "Family By Choice" and as a former member of the K-pop group I.O.I, and Lee, a seasoned actor with hit K-drama credits including "Sweet Home" and "Squid Game," the series risks encountering audience fatigue with lawyer-centered series. It is premiering in the wake of tvN’s "Law and the City," which airs from July 5 through Aug. 10, and last year’s successful courtroom drama "Good Partner."

During a press conference in Seoul’s Guro-gu on Thursday, director Kim Jae-hong addressed how "Beyond the Bar" distinguishes itself from typical legal fare.

“I haven’t been directing for that long, but I’ve worked on two legal dramas. Still, when I first read the script for ‘Beyond the Bar,’ I thought, ‘This is the real deal.’ That’s how detailed and realistic the litigation cases were,” he said.

He elaborated that each of the 12 episodes features a distinct story revolving around the theme of love.

"There are so many different forms of love in the world — and there are also those who have been hurt by it. I think what truly sets our series apart is the lawyers who, through these stories and lawsuits, try to heal people's wounds.”

On casting Lee Jin-wook as Seok-hoon, Kim said, “He’s cool-headed when working, but when it comes to dealing with clients or his own people, a deep warmth comes through. I thought Lee Jin-wook embodied both the external and internal qualities that Seok-hoon needed.”

Lee described Seok-hoon as “a rational person who always has clear answers and makes quick decisions,” adding that he had to suppress his real-life personality — he likes to make people laugh — to portray Seok-hoon. "A lawyer isn’t supposed to be funny. He’s someone who handles cases logically and reasonably.”

"Of course, I enjoy working on fantasy genres too and sometimes miss them, but I also believe it’s important to bring realistic aspects like this into everyday life. This character is truly precious to me.”

"Beyond the Bar" is set to premiere Saturday on JTBC, with streaming available on Netflix beginning Sunday.