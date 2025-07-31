South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical announced Thursday that its botulinum toxin product, Nabota, posted 115.4 billion won ($83 million) in revenue in the first half of this year, up 28 percent from last year.

With this growth, Daewoong expects to surpass 200 billion won in annual sales this year.

Nabota was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019 as the first Asian botulinum toxin.

Since then, Daewoong has pursued a premium strategy focused on high purity, high safety and strict quality control standards.

Nabota is now sold under the brand name Jeuveau in the US, the world's largest aesthetics toxin market, where it holds a 14 percent market share in the aesthetics segment, ranking second overall.

Daewoong also continues to grow in Latin America and Southeast Asia, following major deals previously signed in Brazil and Thailand.

The company recently signed a deal with Kuwait, expanding its reach to five Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar — the widest regional coverage among Korean toxin brands.

Alongside product expansion, Daewoong is promoting its proprietary injection technique, Nabolift, through global training programs, aiming to enhance medical outcomes and brand presence.

“Nabota is now a global top-tier brand in aesthetics,” said Yoon Joon-soo, head of Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s Nabota Business Division. “We will strengthen our global leadership with premium quality and scientific proof.”