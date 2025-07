South Korea’s largest online fashion platform Musinsa said Thursday it will open its Gangnam store, located in Gangnam-daero, on Friday, marking its fourth offline concept store and first in a year since Musinsa Seongsu DaelimChanggo. Spanning three floors and featuring around 130 brands and 6,000 products, the store will offer curated sections including unisex, women’s and footwear. (Musinsa)