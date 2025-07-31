Co-ed trio to return with Re-DM genre

Legendary Korean co-ed group Koyote is making a comeback on Aug. 6 with the brand-new single, “Call Me.”

The new music marks the trio's first release since “Four Seasons” dropped in November 2023.

While “Four Seasons” leaned into modern rock and featured strong guitars, the upcoming track explores a fresh genre called “Re-DM”—a blend of retro vibes and trendy EDM elements.

The new song is composed by Choi Jun-young, the hitmaker behind Koyote’s iconic hits such as “Pure Love” and “Broken Heart,” raising fans’ expectations for a return to the trio’s familiar yet evolving sound.

In a behind-the-scenes recording video released Thursday, member Shin Ji shared, “I first met producer Choi Jun-young when I was a sophomore in high school. Working with him again brought back those memories. We’re ready to show the true root of Koyote."

The group also revealed a set of concept photos featuring all three members in matching black suits and sunglasses, presenting a bold and unified look.

Alongside the comeback, Koyote is set to kick off a series of concerts in Korea and abroad. The trio will perform in Sydney on Sunday, followed by stops in Daegu on Sept. 7, Seoul on Sept. 20–21, Ulsan on Nov. 15, Busan on Nov. 29 and Changwon on Dec. 27 as part of a nationwide tour.