Citizens of Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul had a scare Wednesday night as a man in his 30s wandered around with a knife, before he was arrested by local police.

After the suspect refused repeated orders from the police to put down the knife, police took him down with a stun gun. The man told officials that he took the knife to cut up fruit for himself.

Surveillance footage showed that he was holding a fruit knife, although he did not attack or threaten anyone. It is unclear why he did not comply with the police orders.

Police are questioning the suspect, and investigating to see if the suspect has a history of mental illness.

Holding a dangerous weapon in full view of the public in a public area accessible to anyone is in violation of the Article 116-3 of the Criminal Act, and can be punished by up to three years in prison or 10 million won ($7,195) fine.