Korean logistics company LX Pantos said Thursday that it has named David Bang, a global logistics and sales specialist, as its new head of operations in the Americas region.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the global logistics industry, Bang has held key leadership roles at major companies, including DHL and Hellmann.

Notably, Bang served for 14 years as CEO of LifeCoNex, a cold chain logistics joint venture between DHL and Lufthansa Cargo, where he helped position DHL’s temperature-controlled logistics as an industry leader.

Most recently, Bang served as chief commercial officer at US-based logistics firm JAS Worldwide, overseeing sales and marketing strategies across more than 50 countries.

Bang will lead business development and expansion efforts across the US, Mexico, Brazil, Panama, Chile, Colombia and Argentina, while acquiring new clients and securing market share.

The move comes as LX Pantos accelerates its expansion in the US. In February, the company formed a US-based joint venture, Boxlinks, with Japanese shipping giant Ocean Network Express to enter the US intermodal logistics market.

The company also acquired a massive logistics center in Georgia, roughly the size of 43 football fields, in March to bolster its infrastructure.

“The Americas region is central to our global growth strategy,” said LX Pantos CEO Lee Yong-ho. “We believe Bang’s global expertise and leadership will be a driving force in advancing LX Pantos toward becoming a top-tier global logistics company.”