The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has warned that drowning deaths peak during the start of the summer vacation season.

Between 2020 and 2024, 112 people died in water-related accidents — 31 of them in late July alone.

The most dangerous locations were rivers and mountain streams, followed by beaches and coastal areas.

The leading cause of drowning was failure to follow safety precautions, particularly not wearing life jackets, which accounted for 37 percent of deaths. Other major factors included poor swimming ability and alcohol consumption while swimming.

The Ministry urges the public to wear life jackets that fit properly, ensure children are always supervised, avoid high-risk areas and follow lifeguard instructions. Swimming under the influence of alcohol is strongly discouraged. If someone is drowning, people are advised to call emergency services and use nearby rescue equipment instead of attempting a direct rescue.