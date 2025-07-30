P&G Korea, the Korean subsidiary of US-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, is accelerating efforts to connect with Generation Z, both as a talent pool and a consumer base.

From internship-driven recruitment to youth-oriented marketing, the company is reinforcing a dynamic, youthful brand identity in an evolving job market.

According to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 82 percent of job postings in the first half of 2025 targeted experienced hires, while only 2.6 percent were open to new graduates. As entry-level opportunities shrink, younger job seekers are placing greater emphasis on personal growth and corporate culture when considering employers.

A Job Korea survey found that 33.9 percent of workers in their 20s to 40s would avoid companies with high salaries if organizational values and management styles did not align with their own. This sentiment highlights the growing demand among Gen Z for workplaces that prioritize mentorship, development and purpose.

In response, P&G Korea is doubling down on structured, job-linked internship programs designed to create long-term careers. The company positions internships as the foundation of its hiring strategy, offering high-potential candidates hands-on experience and an opportunity for full-time jobs.

As part of its 2025 internship cohort, 15 interns recently traveled to P&G’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore. During the four-day visit, participants joined mentorship sessions with global executives, career development workshops, and tours of flagship R&D facilities, including the expansive Singapore Innovation Center.

“Meeting P&G’s global talent and learning about its philosophy was incredibly motivating,” said one intern. “I now have a clear goal of growing into a leader at P&G.”

Oh Seo-young, executive director of HR at P&G Korea, emphasized the company’s long-term vision, stating, “We use internships as a pipeline for future leaders, offering meaningful growth opportunities and preparing them for global competitiveness.”

P&G Korea also supports employee development from the outset, offering initiatives like the “early responsibility” program, the Leadership Academy, and cross-functional job rotations. The company also operates a “Build from Within” promotion system, enabling individuals to rise from intern to executive level.

Beyond recruitment, the company is also engaging Gen Z through targeted marketing. Downy, one of P&G’s top-selling brands, recently named IVE’s Jang Won-young as its brand ambassador, along with its launch of an upgraded version of its fabric softener. Additionally, a consumer participation campaign titled “#FindDowny” runs through Aug. 15.

Pampers has appointed influencer Ralral, who is known for her candid parenting content, as its new model, aiming to connect with young parents through authentic storytelling.