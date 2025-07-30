A man in his 30s has been arrested for the rape of his girlfriend, who ended their relationship after seeing that he was wearing an electronic tag on his ankle for a past crime.

The suspect has been indicted by the Cheongju District Prosecutors' Office for his attack against the victim at his home in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, at around 3 a.m. on June 24.

The victim, who was in a romantic relationship with the suspect, told him that she wanted to end the relationship when she found out about the tag. The tracking device was mandated by the court for a robbery conviction, for which he had served a prison term.

The suspect asked the victim to meet him at his home "one last time," but raped her when she arrived. He filmed the attack with his camera and threatened to distribute the footage if the victim contacted the police.

The suspect stopped the victim from leaving his home, but she escaped while he was sleeping, some four hours after the attack.