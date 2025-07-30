Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed Wednesday that he had a video call with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong to discuss a "real partnership" over their recent $16.5 billion AI chip supply deal.

Responding to a user on X who claimed Samsung "has no idea what they signed up for," Musk replied, "They do."

"I had a video call with the chairman and senior leadership of Samsung to go over what a real partnership would be like," Musk wrote. "Use the strengths of both companies to achieve a great outcome."

On Monday, Samsung announced it had secured a record-breaking $16.5 billion supply deal, which Musk later confirmed involves Tesla's next-generation AI6 chips -- for Full Self-Driving technology. Musk added that the disclosed amount was "just the bare minimum," suggesting the actual value of the deal could be even higher.

Following the announcement and Musk's endorsement, Samsung shares remained strong for a third consecutive day. On Monday, when the contract was revealed, Samsung shares closed at 70,400 won, marking the first time in nearly 10 months that the stock ended above the 70,000 won mark.

As of noon on Wednesday, its share price stood at 72,900 won, up 3.26 percent from the previous day.

In response to another X post questioning Samsung's ability to deliver chips using next-generation 2-nanometer technology -- and calling it an underdog compared to Taiwan's TSMC -- Musk responded, "Both TSMC and Samsung are great companies. It is an honor to work with them."

Meanwhile, Samsung chief Lee traveled to Washington on Wednesday amid speculation that his visit may be connected to the Korean government's tariff negotiations with the US.

While the purpose of Lee's US trip is unknown, he is expected to meet with major business partners to discuss global cooperation and support the Korean government's final efforts in the tariff talks, which must be concluded before August 1, when the US is set to reinstate a 25 percent "reciprocal" tariff.