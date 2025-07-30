Suspect of premeditated shooting believed that his son, ex-wife had 'alienated him,' despite them providing financial support

The father who shot and killed his son at a birthday family gathering appeared to be under the delusion that the victim's family had ostracized him, police investigating the case said Tuesday.

Police officials said that the suspect had increasingly felt alienated and alone and had lost self-esteem, which eventually led him to begin planning the attack in August last year. He believed he was being victimized, telling officials that the other family members "set me up."

According to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's media briefing, the victim and his mother consistently provided financial support for the suspect, and would visit the suspect on holidays and birthdays.

The incident on July 20 took place on the suspect's birthday at the victim's home in Songdo, Incheon.

The victim's mother had divorced the suspect in 1998 after he was convicted of a sex crime, but continued to live with him until their son got married in 2015. There was no evidence to believe that any conflict had occurred between the related parties before the shooting, with consistent financial support being made for the suspect.

Officials found sizeable transactions made to the suspect's bank accounts from the victim's family.

The suspect is charged with the murder of his son and violating the law by keeping a handmade gun in his home, as well as attempted murder of the victim's wife, his two children and an acquaintance of the victim's wife who was at the birthday party.

Officials are deciding whether to charge him with use of explosives. Police investigations revealed that the suspect had set up explosives at his own home, which were timed to explode at noon on July 21.

The suspect's case was transferred to the prosecution on Wednesday.